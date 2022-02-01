Four abandoned idols recovered

Madurai :

Four abandoned antique idols found at Nanguneri in Tirunelveli district on Monday have been recovered and handed over to Nanguneri Taluk office, sources said. Nanguneri Tahsildar G Esakki Pandi, when contacted, said the police personnel brought those recovered idols at noon.





While two of the idols are one feet each, two other idols seemed about half feet. The idols were then handed over to the Government Museum at Palayamkottai, Tirunelveli and authorities concerned would ascertain its antique value. Nanguneri Inspector of Police P Kaliappan said the idols were found near a public toilet at Nanguneri bus stand.



