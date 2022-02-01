VCK, CPI slam Kovai police action

Chennai :

VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan, CPI state secretary R Mutharasan on Monday urged the state to take legal action on the policemen for preventing political leaders from uttering the words “Godse killed Gandhi.” “It was strange that policemen prevented political leaders from uttering the words.





Do the policemen know the history or do they believe that Gandhi was not killed by Godse or do the policemen belong to the saffron clan which celebrates Godse,” questioned Thirumavalavan, in a statement. He said that the policemen have behaved like a gang of right wingers and “I strongly condemn the incident.” Meanwhile, Mutharasan said, “The action of the police is shocking.”



