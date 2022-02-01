3 from Theni die in Tirupur car mishap

Coimbatore :

According to police Premalatha, 40, a government school teacher, her daughter Subathra, 19, second year college student in Coimbatore and their relative Kalyanasundaram, 61, a retired teacher were bound to Coimbatore in a car driven by Nagaraj, 23. Nagaraj, who was behind the wheels, tried to overtake another vehicle near Dharapuram when he lost control the car toppled. Another car rammed into the vehicle. Premalatha, Kalyanasundaram and Nagaraj died on the spot. Subathra was admitted to CMCH.

Three persons, including a woman from Theni district, died after their speeding car turned turtle while attempting to overtake another vehicle near Dharapuram in Tirupur district on Monday.