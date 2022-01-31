As schools gear up to reopen tomorrow, TN govt issues fresh guidelines

Chennai :

Previous SOPs, which were adopted by the schools during the last reopening, including wearing face masks covering nose and mouth all the time, sanitisation, and avoiding group lunch, were also part of the norms issued. The fresh guidelines are:





* All eligible staff should be vaccinated with two doses





* Students in the age group between 15 to 18 years should get atleast one dose of vaccination.





* School management should provide sanitizer teachers, parents, staff, and members of the management committee of the institutions through





* Covid appropriate behaviours should be announced via pamphlets, letters, and public announcement systems





* The guidelines also clearly asserted that teachers and students belonging to containment zones should not attend the school and other educational institutions until the area was denotified.





* All deputy Directors of Health Services, Corporation Health Officers, and Municipal Health Officers were clearly instructed to ensure that the fresh SOPs were followed scrupulously in all schools and in higher educational institutions.



