10-year-old girl burnt to death by mother over tiff with husband in Tiruvottiyur

Chennai :

The victim, Pavidhya, was a Class 5 student and stayed with her mother Jayalakshmi and stepfather Padmanaban.





Police said that the accused Jayalakshmi got married to one Palvannanan when she was 19 years and delivered a girl baby next year. However, she abandoned her husband and married Palvannan's younger brother Durairaj. While her daughter from the first marriage was brought up by Jayalakshmi's mother, she went to Mumbai with Durairaj for a living. However, he too separated from her after Jayalakshmi delivered a baby girl (deceased Pavidhya).





Later, she developed a relationship with one Boopalan, a divorcee, and returned to Chennai nine years ago after marrying him. The couple had two children aged 6 and 4 from the marriage and Pavidhya also stayed with them.





Police after inquiring Jayalakshmi said that Boopalan suspected her of infidelity and often quarelled with her. On Sunday night, Boopalan reached the house under the influence of alcohol and developed an argument with Jayalakshmi, questioning her loyalty.





Since Boopalan allegedly asked Jayalakshmi to swear on her daughter Pavidhya to prove that that she was not in an illicit affair, Jayalakshmi was allegedly infuriated that Boopalan was making her daughter a scapegoat for everything and doused Pavidhya with a bottle of kerosene and set her ablaze.





While neighbours put off the fire and rushed her to KMC Hospital, Pavidhya died without responding to treatment on Sunday morning, as the burns was 75 per cent.





On information, Tiruvottiyur police have secured both Jayalakshmi and Booapalan and further investigation is on.