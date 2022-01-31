Conversion-death row: HC orders transfer of student death case to CBI

Chennai :

The Madurai bench of Madras High Court on Monday ordered transfer of probe into the suicide of an Ariyalur based school girl to the CBI.





The direction was given on a plea by the Class 12 girl's father who alleged that his daughter was forced by the school management to undergo religious conversion.









The student from Ariyalur's Vadukarpalayam had come home from the school hostel to her house for Pongal holidays where she fell ill. The girl had consumed pesticide, in a video, where she was asked the reason she revealed that the school authorities have been discriminating her for allegedly refusing to convert. She said she was forced to clean all rooms and toilets in the hostel.