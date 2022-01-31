Dy Tahsildar held for abusing woman cop

Coimbatore :

A Deputy Tahsildar was arrested by The Nilgiris district police on Saturday for sexually abusing a woman cop during vehicle check. Police said S Babu, who is Deputy Tahsildar in the Collectorate, was heading a flying squad for the urban civic body polls. He along with the victim, a cop attached to the All Women Police Station in Udhagamandalam was involved in a vehicle check on Friday night in Adigaratty. As the complainant was seated inside a vehicle, the Deputy Tahsildar sexually abused her. Based on a complaint, police registered a case against Babu under IPC sections 354 (assault of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and sections of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Women Harassment Act. He was arrested and produced in a court in Coonoor. A departmental inquiry is underway for further action.



