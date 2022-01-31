Hike DA of PDS staff, demands OPS

Chennai :

AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam on Sunday urged the DMK government to increase the Dearness Allowance (DA) for persons working in fair price shops. “It was shocking to see the reports that the DA hike for these employees, who do public service, were stopped,” the former chief minister said in a statement. Claiming that employees working at fair price shops across the state were expecting that their DA would also be increased as it was done to other state government staff, Panneerselvam said that citing that there was no government order indicating hike of DA every year for ration shop employees, circular has been sent the allowance should be suspended till further orders. “This has created mental agony among these employees,” he added.



