Govt school HM, 2 teachers suspended

Tiruvannamalai :

CEO of Tiruvannamalai suspended a headmaster and two teachers of a government higher secondary school for their part in a brawl on the school premises a couple of days ago on Saturday. Annamalai (58) was the headmaster of the government school at Kadaladi near Kalasapakkam. It was said that Annamalai pulled up some teachers who came late for the flag hoisting ceremony on Republic day. One of the affected teachers Chezhian (50), who was differently abled, picked up an argument with Annamalai the next day. It soon led to fisticuffs when Annamalai and Chezhian assaulted each other and had to be separated by the other teachers. The row which was videographed went viral on social media.



