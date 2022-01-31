2 captive elephants lodged in kraal

Coimbatore :

Two captive elephants seem to be learning their commands afresh after they turned out to be disobedient at the elephant camp in Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR). Ashok, a 12-year-old elephant, which trampled its mahout to death in ‘musth’ on January 16 and another Suyambu have been lodged in a kraal after they refused to obey the commands of their mahouts. Both the elephants kept at Kozhikamuthi tribal settlement were taken to Varagaliyar for the training process that commenced on Sunday. Following the tragic death of mahout Arumugam, the assistant mahout Murugan was taking care of the elephant. But still the animal failed to co-operate. Similarly, Suyambu, aged 23 too isn’t obeying the commands of its mahout over the last one year.



