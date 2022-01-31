Mon, Jan 31, 2022

Nellai DMK functionary hacked to death

Published: Jan 31,202205:00 AM

A 33-year-old ward secretary of DMK was allegedly murdered by an armed gang at Palayamkottai in Tirunelveli on Saturday night.

Representative image
Madurai:
A 33-year-old ward secretary of DMK was allegedly murdered by an armed gang at Palayamkottai in Tirunelveli on Saturday night. The victim has been identified as Ponnuthas alias ‘Ape’ Mani. Inspector of Police N Thirupathi said the victim succumbed to multiple injuries on the spot. Based on a complaint lodged by the mother of the victim, a case has been filed under Section 302 of IPC and six special teams were formed, the Inspector said. Police sources said there are some motives behind the crime as Petchiammal, mother of the murdered victim, proposed to contest for the post of ward councilor on behalf of DMK. He also ran a bar attached to Tasmac.

