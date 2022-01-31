CPM cries foul as Kovai cops stop pledge against Godse, RSS event

Coimbatore :

In the meeting organised by ‘Kovai Makkal Otrumai Medai’ at Sivananda Colony, various members from TPDK and VCK led by G Ramakrishnan took a pledge by claiming that Gandhi was killed by RSS. The police then intervened resulting in a heated argument.





The police also questioned the organisers for holding the pledge taking ceremony. Also, a banner kept at the venue read out that Gandhi was killed by Hindu fanatics, which was removed. While addressing reporters, G Ramakrishnan said that the pledge was taken to protect secularism. “The BJP is striving to implement the RSS ideologies and also create communal disharmony,” he said.





Meanwhile, CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan seeking action against Coimbatore police for disrupting the event said, “Why should police cover up the fact that it was Godse who shot and killed Gandhi? Some policemen are obsessed with saffron thinking and it is totally unacceptable. It raises several questions, including whether such officers act impartially?” he asked.