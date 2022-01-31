PMK releases 1st list of candidates for 260 wards

Chennai :

“Candidates are chosen from all the communities ranging from Brahmins to scheduled castes. Youngsters, first timers and seniors were given opportunity. More importantly more than 50 per cent of the seats are given for women,” said Mani, addressing reporters in Chennai.





PMK which contested in AIADMK alliance in the state Assembly elections last year went alone in the rural local body elections conducted for nine newly formed districts and made considerable inroads. According to PMK sources, the party won 47 panchayat union member posts thus becoming the third largest party, after DMK and AIADMK.





Mani said that the lists for other corporations will be released in the coming days.



