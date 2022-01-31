Miffed DMK workers block Minister Senthilbalaji’s car

Coimbatore :

The DMK workers were waiting at three gates of the 750-bed KMCH Medical College and Hospital where the Minister inaugurated new medical equipment. As the Minister came out, the workers blocked his car and raised questions on allotting seats in Ward 18 and 54 to the alliance party damaging the prospects of the ruling party, police said. However, Senthilbalaji, who is DMK in-charge of the district and also negotiating with allies on seat allotment, left without responding to the workers.



