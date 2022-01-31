MNM out with 5th list for 112 seats

Chennai :

Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan on Sunday released the fifth list of 112 candidates for Chennai Corporation and various other urban local bodies. “I am releasing the 5th list of candidates who will contest the elections on behalf of MNM in the urban local body polls. Vote for these good people who wanted to do some good for the urban people. Give opportunity for talent,” Kamal tweeted releasing the list.



