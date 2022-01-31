Surveyor recruited on compassionate grounds held over graft charges

Chennai :

The official, identified as Balaji (37) of Ambur taluk in Tirupattur district, was appointed on compassionate ground in 2020. According to Vellore vigilance officials, S Sekar of Minnur applied online for patta transfer in September to survey 22 cents land and three house sites in Ambur.





Balaji contacted Sekar in December, asking him to meet in person. The official demanded Rs 12,000 to start processing the application. When Sekar expressed his inability to give such a big amount, Balaji finally reduced it to Rs 8,000 after bargaining.





Sekar approached the DVAC, who gave him chemical-laced currency. When he approached Balaji again on Saturday and requested him to lower the amount further the official refused to oblige. Then Sekar handed over the currency. Soon after he accepted it, vigilance sleuths nabbed him red handed and arrested him.





Officials said when they searched his house they found Rs 22.84 lakh in various denominations.