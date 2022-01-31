PM hails Rs 1 lakh donation of tender coconut seller to build classrooms

Coimbatore :

Thayammal, who had studied only up to Class four, gave Rs 1 lakh without a second thought to the authorities of Chinnaveerampatti Panchayat Union Middle School.





A month ago, the school authorities took up efforts to raise funds through alumni, teachers and the public to build additional classrooms in the school under ‘Namakku Naame’ scheme. Then, Thayammal, who sells tender coconut right in front of the school, came forward to donate the money. Her husband, daughter and son have all studied in the school.





Her benevolent gesture drew widespread appreciation from district school education authorities. Tirupur Collector S Vineeth honoured her recently. But what came as a surprise was the appreciation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “She has a big heart and a sense of service,” said Modi while delivering a speech in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme.





“Though I have been making a living from my meager earnings, I wholeheartedly donated my few years of savings out of desire that poor children should get quality education. My daughter has now volunteered to teach students from Classes 1 to 5 under ‘Illam Thedi Kalvi’ scheme in the same school. I am happy that Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated me,” she told reporters.