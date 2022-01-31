Minister Muthusamy tests positive

Erode :

Tamil Nadu Housing and Urban Development Minister S Muthusamy on Sunday tested positive for COVID-19 and has gone into quarantine at his camp office in Periyar Nagar here. Muthusamy, the DMK MLA representing Erode West assembly constituency, regularly took part in all programmes conducted by the government apart from collecting grievance petitions to send to the district collector. On Sunday, he developed a slight fever and underwent a test. Doctors declared that he tested COVID positive and advised him to isolate at his residence.



