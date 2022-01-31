Tamil Nadu allows schools to decide mode of classes

Chennai :

Ahead of schools reopening on Tuesday, the State government has allowed institutions to take a call on whether to conduct classes virtually or in-person depending on the situation. Officials said that a decision on reopening kindergartens would be taken soon after consulting health experts.





Even as School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi appealed to parents to send their children to schools without any fear, officials said school managements have been instructed not to compel them to attend classes in person from the first day itself.





Poyyamozhi said classes on rotation basis have been withdrawn as cases have gradually decreased and also because most of the eligible students in the 15-18 age group have received their first dose. “The new schedule for revision tests for board exam students will be announced shortly. Teachers have been instructed to complete pending portions for Classes 10-12 well before the board exams, which is expected to be held either in April or May,” the Minister added.





After the review meeting that Chief Minister MK Stalin held, the government had permitted schools and colleges to reopen on February 1. More than 45,000 schools, including private institutions, are expected to resume classes for students from Classes 1 to 12, numbering around 1.31 crore, from Tuesday.





A senior School Education Department official told DT Next that all schools were directed to submit reports on the steps taken, including sanitising classrooms, before reopening. Officials have already conducted surprise inspections in all districts on the safety measures put in place, he added. School managements, especially government and aided ones, should also ensure the availability of hand sanitisers, and vitamin and zinc tablets.





“They were told to complete the vaccination for students aged between 15 and 18 years, if it is pending. We have also instructed them not to force the students to come to classes from day one,” said the official, adding that the government would soon decide on reopening LKG and UKG after consulting experts.