Contesting ULB polls? Pay taxes: Vellore Corporation

Vellore :

Commissioner Ashok Kumar said a team of 26 revenue assistants have been taxed with the job of scrutinising nomination applications when they are filed on Monday.





“Candidates with house and water tax dues, storm water drain pending amounts will face rejection of nominations. Also, candidates who have taken corporation shops on rent/lease and have dues pending will face the same fate,” Kumar added.





Those operating corporation cycle stands even if taken in the name of their spouses will have to meet the same conditions if they plan to contest, the Commissioner said. Candidates will have to get a NOC regarding tax dues from the Corporation main office and attach it with the nomination form before submission. Till date, 100 people have applied for the NOC, the Commissioner said.



