Generous DMK may allot two mayor seats to ally Congress

Chennai :

The state Congress unit could get a couple of mayor seats in the ensuing urban local body polls. DMK sources privy to the seat sharing talks disclosed that the DMK leadership was favourably disposed to allot up to two mayor posts and around four per cent councillor seats to the Congress for the February 19 urban civic polls.





Meanwhile, AIADMK released its first list of candidates for Cuddalore on Sunday.





A DMK source unwilling to be quoted disclosed that the DMK leadership could allot two mayor seats from among the newly formed corporations. Among the newly created corporations, Tambaram, Kancheepuram, Karur and Cuddalore are high profile corporations the DMK high command is unwilling to sacrifice. The DMK might concede Sivakasi and Kumbakonam to the national ally, said a party senior on condition of anonymity.





“There might be an oral agreement at the top level on allotment of mayor seats to allies as the leaderships of both parties have already agreed to hold and finalise seats at district level. If the local Congress manages to win councillor seats that would satisfy the reservation conditions, the mayor seat promises would be honoured for sure,” the DMK source said.





However, the real bone of contention has been the percentage of councillor seats. While the Congress party insists that it should be allotted five per cent of wards, the DMK is ready to only allot three to four per cent councillor seats, as it did in the rural local body elections. Some parties like VCK are pressing for at least one corporation or a few municipal chairman posts, but the DMK leadership seems not to be forthcoming. With the DMK instructing its district secretaries to send the list of party candidates by January 31, the seats should be finalized on Monday, a DMK source opined.





Deadlock continues in Oppn camp





In the opposition camp, the deadlock continues between the Opposition AIADMK and it ally BJP with both parties remaining inconclusive. With the BJP insisting on more wards to establish its vote share in Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, Pollachi, Kancheepuram, and Kanniyakumari creating a tough negotiation, former AIADMK minister D Jayakumar said everything will be decided by the party headquarters and it would be announced soon.