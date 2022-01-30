Tamil Nadu logs 22,238 new Covid cases, 38 deaths

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu recorded 22,238 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday. The state recorded 38 deaths, taking the toll to 37,544. A total of 26,624 patients were discharged today.





Chennai accounted for the majority of new coronavirus infections with 3,998 Covid cases.





As of today, 2,03,926 cases have been identified as active cases in Tamil Nadu. This includes people in home isolation.





Among districts, Chennai has registered 3,998 new cases, followed by Coimbatore with 2,865 fresh cases, Chengalpattu with 1, 534 new cases, Tiruppur with 1,497 new cases, Salem with 1,181 cases, and Erode with 1,127 new Covid cases.





A total of 1,36,952 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 6,16,24,216, the bulletin said.