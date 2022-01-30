BJP will never use Ariyalur girl's death for political gains, Annamalai

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu BJP's president Annamalai briefed the reporters shortly after giving the Ariyalur girl's family a solatium of Rs 10 lakhs. He said "BJP will fight with a resolve to bring justice to the girl".





The class 12 student, from Ariyalur, was studying staying at a Christian missionary school. She has reportedly consumed pesticide owing to the school managament's partiality against her for refusing to convert to Christianity. Her parents said the management asked their family to convert to Christianity in exchange for educational expenses.





The BJP took up the matter and is protesting against "forced conversion" enabled by the school.





Demanding a CBI enquiry the IPS officer-turned-politician has said "BJP will never politicise a child's death and gain political mileage out of it. Our party is never against any religion.





"BJP is fighting on the basis of the girl's dying declaration, I doubt if justice would be delivered after the irresponsible statements by those in power", he said. Annamalai added that a child in her last moments cannot lie, it is the probing agencies that are misleading the government with incorrect reports.





Taking a dig at the ruling-DMK, Annamalai said it was DMK which had earlier politicised Anitha's death, calling her suicide a result of NEET exam pressure without any corroborative evidence. "It is unfair not to treat the Ariyalur student on par with Anitha", he added.





Annamalai visited the girl's family accompanied by MLA and BJP women wing leader Vanathi Srinivasan and the party's national executive member CP Radhakrishnan. They paid floral respects to the deceased girl.



