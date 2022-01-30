Stop spreading rumours about NeoCov: TN Health secy Radhakrishnan

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu's health secretary Radhakrishnan asked people to stop spreading and believing in rumours about the latest Covid variant, NeoCov.





Briefing the reporters at Teynampet, he said "NeoCov is a bat-to-bat transmitting variant, there is nothing to be concerned about it now". He requested people to cooperate with the government in order to successfully overcome the third wave like Delhi and Mumbai.









Pressing the importance of vaccination, he said "Of the 730 people who died due to Covid, 435 were not vaccinated". As a silver lining to the third wave, he added that only five percent of Covid positive people required hospitalisation. He said the cases in TN will drop in two or three weeks and people should maintain the necessary individual hygiene measures.





On a positive note, Radhakrishnan said "We will defeat Covid like we defeated small pox".