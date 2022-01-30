MBBS UG counselling schedule modified as All India Quota counselling schedule was on hold

Chennai :

The MBBS UG counselling schedule has been slightly modified as the schedule of All India Quota counselling was on hold. The All India Quota counselling was put on hold on Jan 27th, 2021 due to hearing in the matter of Gidla Bala Surya Chandra & Ors. Vs. Uol & Ors. before the High Court of Madras.





For the All India Quota counselling registration, payment facility, choice filling and locking is open till 30th Jan, while seat processing will be on Jan 31st and results will be declared on Feb 1st. The candidates will have to report from Feb 2nd-Feb 8th.





In compliance to the order, the schedule of round-1 of UG counselling 2021 at the Directorate of Medical Education, Tamil Nadu is modified to allow registration, payment facility till Feb 1st and choice filling is made open for all the candidates with 710 to 410 marks in NEET from Feb 2nd till Feb 5th.





The list of candidates for verification of certificates will be done on Feb 7th and verification will take place on Feb 8th-10th. The result declaration will be done on Feb 15th and provisional allotment order will be issued on Feb 16th. Candidates will have to report for round 1 counselling from Feb 17 th to Feb 22nd, as per order.





The candidates who are already registered need not register again but already registered candidates who want to edit their choices can log in to their account, give consent for unlocking their choices and fill their choices again or edit modify them. However, candidates who do not want to edit their locked choices need not do anything as their earlier exercised choices will be valid for seat processing as such, for round-1.