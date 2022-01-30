Kamal Haasan releases fourth list of candidates for urban local body polls

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan on Saturday released the fourth list of 150 candidates for the urban local body polls in Chennai, Coimbatore, Dindigul, Karur and Salem Corporations, and several other municipalities and town panchayats.
Chennai: Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan on Saturday released the fourth list of 150 candidates for the urban local body polls in Chennai, Coimbatore, Dindigul, Karur and Salem Corporations, and several other municipalities and town panchayats. “The ensuing urban local body polls will be a big turning point for the MNM, “ he said, urging his party candidates to come out with local manifestoes and start working without wasting any time. Haasan released candidates for 12 municipalities including Udumalaipettai, Kodaikanal, Periyakulam and Tiruchengode and seven town panchayats including Aravakurichi, Andipatti, Nilakottai and Vathalagundu.
