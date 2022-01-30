Tiruchy cops seize 1.2 kg ganja, one held

Thiruchirapalli :

Tiruchy police arrested one person and seized 1.250 kg ganja from him which he attempted to sell to the youths at Bells ground near Tiruchy on Saturday. It is said, on a tip off that a ganja peddler has been continuously selling the contraband to the youths on an everyday basis, a team of police was constantly following him. On Saturday the team located him at Bells ground near Sangiliyandapuram in Tiruchy while he was attempting to sell ganja to the youths. Soon the police caught him and seized 1.250 kg og ganja which was made into small pockets to be distributed to his regular customers. He was later identified as Navaladiyan (57) against while there are as many as 26 cases pending across several police stations. He was produced before the court and was lodged in the central prison.



