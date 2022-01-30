AIADMK looking for apt strategy to turn anti-DMK feeling in its favour in Vellore

Vellore :

Recent issues of ration card holders being issued contaminated and spurious products in fair price shops and DMK not keeping its promise of providing Rs 1,000 to each family head and also the waiver of jewel loans which resulted in additional conditions being imposed leading to a large number of beneficiaries not benefitting.





“These issues have come as a boon to the AIADMK but the party is unable to capitalise on it due to the Election Commission’s stringent conditions,” lamented a senior party functionary.





“We have been allowed indoor meetings with only attendance of 100 members. Though party joint coordinator and Opposition leader Edapadi K Palaniswami is scheduled to address such a meeting in Vellore shortly, functionaries lament that “it will be next to impossible to take DMK’s failures on the cooperative front to the people.”





Asked if the party was considering alternatives, functionaries said “printing and distributing pamphlets was the only alternative, but it is a moot point as to how many will really read such pamphlets and vote based on it.”





“The only direct contact with the public will be through door-to-door canvassing and as no vehicles with loudspeakers are allowed and as only 3 persons are permitted for such canvassing in a street, it makes it difficult for us to take the issues to the public and influence the,,” they added.





With the party already finding it difficult to get candidates with local influence to contest – spending power is a question candidates in Dravidian majors interviews had to answer — the party cadres blame former minister KC Veeramani for failing to develop the party in Vellore district.