Fire breaks out at bus upholstery unit in Karur, employees escape unhurt

Thiruchirapalli: As many as 25 workers from a private bus upholstery unit had a narrow escape after a fire broke out in the unit in which more than 85 percent of valuables were reduced to ashes in Karur on Saturday. The unit run by Senthil Kumar (48), a resident of Sukkaliyur near Karur, has 30 persons working in it. On Saturday, while a few workers involved involved in work, a sudden fire broke out soon spread all around the unit destroying more than 85 per cent of goods. Fortunately, no one was hurt as most of them were outside and a few who inside the unit ran out. The Karur Fire and Rescue personnel rushed to the spot and doused the fire. Karur police registered a case.
