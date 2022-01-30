Vijay Makkal Iyakkam’s plea for auto symbol rejected

Chennai :

Enthralled with the electoral success in more than 100 seats in the recently held rural local body polls, actor Vijay’s Thalapathi Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (TVMI) is once again testing the waters by announcing that they would fight the urban local body.





In a move to bag ‘auto’ as their symbol, the office bearers of TVMI approached the SEC according to the sources.





However, the SEC declined their plea stating that the TVMI is not a registered political party.





Amid this development, Bussy N Anand, Secretary, TVMI said that they just said auto as their preferred symbol for contesting the election with a single symbol.





“Our leader (Vijay) has granted permission to use TVMI’s flag and Vijay’s photos by our candidates in this LB polls, ” Anand said. It is noted actor Vijay has been hinting at his political entry in several of his movies’ audio launch functions as well as in his films.





After supporting the AIADMK in 2011, the actor’s fan-based organization had distanced itself from the poll grounds till 2020.