Sterlite stir firing probe likely to end soon, says inquiry panel advocate

The Commission is probing the police firing, which occurred on May 22 in 2018 when people in large numbers were marching towards the Collectorate in Thoothukudi in protest against Sterlite Copper.





For the 35th sitting of inquiry, which began on January 24, six witnesses including high ranking officials were already summoned to cooperate with the probe, he told reporters.





Additional Director General of Police (Welfare) Shailesh Kumar Yadav who’s formerly Inspector General of Police in the South Zone of Tamil Nadu, presided over security in Thoothukudi when the fateful incident occurred, former Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tirunelveli Range, Kapil Kumar Saratkar appeared before the commission.





However, former chief secretary Girija Vaidyanathan, one of the witnesses summoned, did not appear before the commission for some unavoidable reasons as cited. The former official and the former ADGP would be re-summoned for the inquiry, which goes into the 36th phase from February 14 and concludes on February 18. With the end of the next sitting, he hoped the inquiry would be completed.





As many as 1,042 witnesses have been inquired so far and their statements were recorded after summons were issued to 1,421 witnesses. Besides, 1,516 documents concerning the incident have been cataloged at the end of 35th sitting, he said.