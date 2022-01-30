Video of hot water being poured on aged person in Karur Medical College goes viral, Dean refutes charges

Thiruchirapalli :

A 30-second video in which an aged person screaming after being pulled out of his wheelchair and poured water in the bathroom in Karur Medical College hospital was tweeted by one Kavitha Siva Shankar, who tagged the official handles of the Chief Minister and a few media houses, and sought action against the staff who has been involved in it. The person also had tagged the Minister V Senthil Balaji and MP S Jothimani seeking action.





Soon, the MK Jothimani who replied to the tweet said that she had spoken to the Dean Dr Muthuselvan and sought action against the person involved in the ‘offence’.





However, the Dean Dr Muthuselvan clarified that it was not an action of pouring hot water but he was being bathed by the hospital staff. The Dean said that three aged persons were rescued from Karur on January 27 by a group of youths as they were found wandering in the streets. The hospital staff and a few volunteers have been taking care of them and they have been bathed and fed.





In one such bathing of the rescued aged man was videographed and circulated wrongly. Since he raised a noise after being poured water, the person had mistook it for pouring hot water, the dean said.