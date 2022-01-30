Madurai Collector inspects counting centre ahead of local body elections

Madurai :

As per the directive of the High Court, CCTV cameras were installed at nomination filing centres to monitor the proceedings. Further, the Collector said a total of eleven flying squads have been formed to check poll violations. Thoothukudi Collector K Senthil Raj said separate counters were set up at all taluk offices, municipalities and Thoothukudi Corporation office for any electoral roll related queries. Anyone who wishes to correct their name or enroll themselves could do it till last date of nomination (Feb 4).



