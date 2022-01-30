Farmer worried over mass death of sheep in Ramanathapuram district

Madurai :

A cattle farmer Thirupathi from Vannankulam village of Kamuthi block, Ramanathapuram district was aggrieved over a mass death of sheep. Thirupathi claimed as many as 78 sheep swooned while grazing in herd on a sorghum farm at the village and died one after the other. The farmer said he had lost his livelihoods over mass mortality of sheep and sought adequate compensation from the authorities of Animal Husbandry. However, mass mortality of sheep, but 40 sheep were reported dead over the last five days. Further, sources after inspecting the farm land said the farmer was indulged in self medication and did not approach any veterinary dispensary. However, post mortem examination on the carcass of sheep is yet to be done.



