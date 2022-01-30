Tamil Nadu: Several districts to receive rain for next 24 hours

Chennai :

Several districts of Tamil Nadu will receive rain for the next 24 hours due to atmospheric overlay circulation over the Gulf of Mannar and adjacent areas, said the Regional Meteorological Centre on Saturday. However, after January 31, the State will experience dry weather. Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukottai, southern districts, and Karaikal areas are the places expected to get rain. Chennai will have a generally cloudy sky and some areas might experience light rain for the next 48 hours.



