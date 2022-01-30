New infections, active cases dip in Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

The active cases declined to 2,08,350, with the highest of 38,799 in Chennai. While Chennai recorded 4,508 cases on Saturday, Coimbatore saw 3,309 and Chengalpattu, 1,614.





With 1,31,684 samples being tested in the past 24 hours, the test positivity rate (TPR) in the State stood at 18.3 per cent. The highest TPR was recorded in Tiruppur (29.1 per cent), while Chennai and Chengalpattu stood at 20.9 per cent and 26.4 per cent respectively.





A total of 46 deaths were reported in the State, taking the toll to 37,506. Of the 46 deaths, two deaths were reported of people who did not have any comorbidities. The highest number of deaths was reported in Chennai (16) and five in Coimbatore. At least 27,885 people were discharged from several hospitals across the State, taking the total recoveries to 30,57,846.