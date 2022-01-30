NCPCR chief in Thanjavur today on 2-day probe

Chennai :

According to the Child Rights Body, the visit comes in the wake of non-cooperation into the investigation by the State government. The government has cited election protocol over the upcoming urban civic body polls for not being able to aid in the probe. The NCPCR further said that the national chairperson will visit the school, meet the parents of the girl, doctors, and also her classmates. They are also open to interact with the local residents.





Meanwhile, residents of Michaelpatti in Thanjavur where the Holy Trinity school is situated petitioned the Thanjavur Collector that the school was doing yeoman service to the people of the area without any discrimination on religious lines. They said certain individuals with vested interests were trying to disrupt the communal harmony in the village.





The Christian People’s Movement and a group of residents filed a complaint with the Thanthonimalai police station against State BJP president K. Annamalai for “communalising” the issue.