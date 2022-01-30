Diffabled girl 1st from remote TN village to crack NEET, admitted to Stanley med college

Chennai :

Shamsiya cleared the MBBS counselling on Friday and got admission at the prestigious Government Stanley Medical College, Chennai, one of the oldest medical colleges in the country.





The 18-year-old, just like her father Muthalif, is physically challenged and was in and out of hospitals during her childhood. Muthalif too had suffered a polio attack and is physically disabled.





The medical aspirant said, “I had always dreamt of studying MBBS and I was very happy to have cracked NEET and got into my dream course. My happiness is limitless. As a child, I was a regular in hospitals due to physical issues and several people helped me then. I had always dreamt of becoming a doctor as I have seen how they serve humanity.”





A student of Merpanaikadu Government Higher Secondary school, Shamsiya said though she studied in Tamil medium, she couldn’t have reached this far without her teachers’ help. Thisaigal centre, a NEET coaching centre that provides free coaching to government school students, was instrumental in helping her crack the NEET examination. The centre even provided free bus services for Shamsiya so she could attend classes and according to teachers of the centre she did not miss a single session. Shamsiya further said, “I want to become a gynaecologist and I am thankful to all those who had helped me overcome my personal disabilities. My dreams have taken wings finally.”