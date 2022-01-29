Sat, Jan 29, 2022

1 dead, 4 injured as fire breaks out at Virudhunagar factory

Published: Jan 29,202209:21 PM

One died and four people were injured in the incident.

Representative Image
Chennai:
A fire broke out at a fireworks manufacturing factory unit in the Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu on Saturday. One died and four people were injured in the incident. Those injured have been rushed to a local hospital for further treatment.

Rescue operations are underway, the district administration said.

Further deatils are awaited.

