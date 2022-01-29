5 girl students from same school in Tenkasi get medical admission under govt quota

Chennai :

Creating a milestone, a government school in Sengottai will send five of its students to study medicine under the reservation quota. A total of 16 students from Tenkasi have got medical admission this year.





Five girls, Lokeshwari, Subhashri, Seetha Devi, Aishwarya and Fathima Sainiya have got the admissions this year. Lokeshwari will join Tiruchy medical college, Subhashri in Ramanathapuram medical college, Seetha Devi in Raja dental college, Aishwarya in Ariyalur medical college and Fathima in Melmaravathur Adiparasakthi medical college.





The girls were lauded by their school management and the people of Sengottai.