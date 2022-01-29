TN issues GO facilitating school-related certificates in E-seva centres

Chennai :

The Tamil Nadu government has issued a Government Order (GO) facilitating application of 23 school-related certificates in E-seva centres. This move aims to cut down the rigmarole students go through to get specific certificates from the specific departments.





The Tamil Nadu School Education department informed, mechanisms to apply for migration, good conduct, bonafide, migration, Tamil-medium, equivalence certificates and mark sheet photo copy will be made available at the E-seva centres.





A government order for the same has been issued by the School Education department on Saturday.