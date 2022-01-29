Puducherry govt distributes iMac desktop, iPhone, iPad, office furniture to MLAs

Chennai :

Puducherry legislators got iPhones, iPads, iMac desktops, photocopiers, printers, sofa sets, cupboards and chairs to use in their respective MLA offices at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore.





Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy distributed these.