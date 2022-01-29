Sat, Jan 29, 2022

Puducherry govt distributes iMac desktop, iPhone, iPad, office furniture to MLAs

Published: Jan 29,202205:03 PM by Online Desk

Puducherry legislators get iPhones, iPads, iMac desktops, photocopiers, printers, sofa sets, cupboards and chairs to use in their respective MLA offices.

The N Rangasamy government in Puducherry distributed iphones, ipads, iMac desktops, photocopiers, printers, sofa sets, cupboards and chairs to 33 memebrs of Puducherry legislative assembly for their respective MLA offices. 

Puducherry legislators got iPhones, iPads, iMac desktops, photocopiers, printers, sofa sets, cupboards and chairs to use in their respective MLA offices at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore.

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy distributed these.

