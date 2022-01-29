Opposition AIADMK demands police action against MLA Sankar, accomplice

Chennai :

Former chief ministers and AIADMK leaders O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday demanded police action against DMK MLA K P Sankar and his accomplice. In a statement OPS urged the intervention of Chief Minister M K Stalin so that necessary cases are registered against the offenders in the Thiruvottriyur assault case where MLA K P Sankar and his men had allegedly thrashed officials attached to Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and a private contract firm.





The AIADMK leader also said that the DMK men were also involved in anti-social activities like illegal sand mining, provisions of tokens at ration shops and creating ruckus at vaccination centres.





Pointing out that the DMK General Secretary Duraimurugan had stripped away the party post from MLA K P Sankar, both EPS and OPS demanded immediate police action. LoP EPS wondered why the State is yet to register FIR in this case and act as per law. Quoting media reports and the version of corporation officials EPS said it has become evident that the DMK MLA had instigated violence and the state should now book the offenders as per the law, the statement added.





It may be noted that the DMK took disciplinary action against its legislator after Sankar and his men had allegedly beaten Chennai Corporation Engineer and had stalled the road laying works in Thiruvottriyur worth Rs 30 lakh.