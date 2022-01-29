No need to panic over NeoCov, get vaccinated: Ma Subramanian

Chennai :

The 20th mega vaccination camp is being conducted at 50,000 sites across the State. With elections approaching, the implementation of vaccination camps is important, and inspection of these camps is being conducted to ensure that the vaccination coverage is adequate, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said.





Talking about the spread of social media messages and other information on reportedly a new variant of Covid, 'NeoCov', that is said to have a very high mortality, the Health Minister clarified that there is no need to panic unnecessarily and circulate such messages as that information is not confirmed. "Only after WHO gives official on any information about the virus, it should be believed and on the preventive side, vaccination is the key," he added.





A total of 9.39 crore people in Tamil Nadu have been vaccinated against Covid, with 5.20 crore people above 18 years of age vaccinated with first dose, which is about 89.88 percent of the population. A total of 3.90 crore people aged above 18 years have been vaccinated with both the doses, which is about 64.1 percent of the eligible population.





Health Minister said that in the 15-18 years age group, 33.46 lakh children are eligible and 77.46 percent of these i.e., 29.91 lakh children have been vaccinated. There are 4.48 lakh people eligible for booster doses in the State and 3.44 lakh people have been administered with the same.



