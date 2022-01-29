Delta farmers petition TNCSC MD to bring back token system in DPCs

Thiruchirapalli :

The registration for tokens for DPCs through private service centres would only support farmers and traders from other districts and states and it should be immediately dropped, said Delta farmers on Friday and sent a representation to the TNCSC Managing Director. According to PR Pandian, the president of the Coordination Committee of All Farmers Associations, there are several inconveniences and hindrances that prevent smooth procurement processes in the DPCs. The farmers have approached TNCSC MD S Prabakar in Chennai and appealed to continue the token system for procurement. Pandian while speaking to the Managing Director appealed him to allow the farmers to store the paddy by themselves at the entrance of the DPCs.



