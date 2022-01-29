TNAU releases rank list for UG admissions, counselling from Feb 11

Coimbatore :

N Poorva Sri from The Nilgiris secured first rank in the admission for undergraduate courses in Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) for the academic year 2021-22. She scored 200/200 marks, while DG Pushkala of Namakkal secured second rank by securing 199 marks and R Sajin of Ramanathapuram bagged the third rank by taking 198.75 marks. The rank list was released on Friday by acting Vice Chancellor AS Krishnamoorthy in the presence of M Kalyanasundaram, Dean (Agriculture) and Chairman Admissions. The candidates and general public got access to the rank lists from 10 am on Friday and further, the counselling process starts on February 11 through offline mode for ex-servicemen, differently abled, and sports persons. NRI counselling is scheduled on March 17 and industrial quota counselling will be on March 18.



