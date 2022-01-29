Collector says 119 booths sensitive in Tiruchy city

Thiruchirapalli :

Speaking to reporters, Collector Sivarasu said, there are as many as 20 returning officers and 53 assistant returning officers have been appointed for the urban local body polls in the district in which 1,262 polling booths in Tiruchy City Corporation, five municipal corporations and 14 town panchayats would go for elections.





Among the total booths, 157 are found to be sensitive in the district for which micro observers and web streaming would be established. As many as 5,796 officials were selected and they would undergo three rounds of training, the Collector said.





Meanwhile, in Tiruchy Corporation as many as 119 booths are found to be sensitive and additional forces for security purposes would be deployed in these booths. While severe action would be initiated against the candidates who use more vehicles than the permitted number, the Collector urged the candidates to strictly follow the COVID-19 regulations.