Flying squads seize Rs 69,000 in Tirupattur

Vellore :

Civic elections work got off to a flying start in Ranipet district with Collector Baskara Pandian flagging off flying squad vehicles to check transportation of money for poll purposes, officials said.





However, Tirupattur district made the first seizure when a flying squad team (FST) seized Rs 69,800 from a two-wheeler rider at Pudurnagar in Vaniyambadi. He had no documents to prove why he was carrying the money.





Meanwhile, Vellore district officials formed 30 FSTs which would operate in three shifts round the clock to check illegal money movement. While this could affect small traders who would be carrying cash for various purchases, officials said they had been instructed not to allow cash above Rs 50,000 without valid documents.





With one Corporation, two municipalities (Gudiyattam and Pernambut) and 4 town panchayats (Pallikonda, Odugathur, Pennathur and Tiruvalam) going to the polls officials said they would be able to operate faster and better as their operation areas was limited unlike rural local body polls when vast areas could not be covered due to lack of personnel.