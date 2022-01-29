Arivalayam abuzz: Allies reach out to Stalin for share

Chennai :

“We have asked the seats where we are strong and the Chief Minister has given a positive signal,” said Alagiri, while addressing reporters at Anna Arivalayam, after meeting Stalin. Congress is the major alliance partner of DMK as it won 18 of the 25 seats allotted.





Following the success of Congress, there were reports that the party might seek mayor seat in at least two corporations. When Alagiri was asked whether Congress has demanded any mayor seat he replied that the talks of mayor will be held only after the results of local body elections are out since the election for mayor will be decided by the councillors.





When asked about the results of talks and release of candidates list, Alagiri said that Congress leaders in the districts will hold talks with the DMK leaders and the list of candidates will be released in respective districts. He also said that in some districts talks were completed and in other districts second round of talks will be held as there are several other parties in the alliance and they too need to be consulted before finalising the seats.





Similarly, Velmurugan, after meeting Stalin, sounded positive about the seat sharing talks. “I met the Chief Minister and asked him to allot seats where our party is strong. Stalin has agreed for my demands and said that he had asked the concerned district secretaries to hold talks with our party leaders at the district level,” he said.





He also said that TVK should not be viewed as a party with presence only in northern Tamil Nadu. “We have asked for seats in Rameswaram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Pudukkottai also as we are supported by Tamil enthusiasts,” said Velmurugan.





Urban Local Body Elections