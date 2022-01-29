MNM releases third list of its candidates

Chennai :

A total of 154 candidates have been announced for the urban local bodies, including Chennai Corporation, Tambaram Corporation, Madurai Corporation and others.





In a statement, party founder-president Kamal Haasan said that his ambition is to strengthen local bodies and create world class amenities for the people.





“In the concluded Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, we (MNM) have garnered significant number of votes in urban areas,” he had said. He oozed optimism that the upcoming urban local body elections would be a turning point for the party.”





“Announced candidates should work hard keeping only the victory in mind. They should take our policies, plans and symbol to the masses. Local bodies, which will be administered by the MNM members, will become example to the entire country,” he added.





The actor-politician released the two lists of candidates even before the election dates were announced.